Charles Dilles DeWitt



Charles Dilles DeWitt, 76, born October 18, 1943 passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020. He was preceded in death by his devoted wife of 48 years, Sharon Lee Vellieux, parents Waldo and Nancy DeWitt, brothers Mitchell DeWitt, Daniel DeWitt and sister Darlene (DeWitt) Brinkerhoff. He is survived by his second wife, Joy Nielsen DeWitt, daughter Tammi (JR) Bohinc, son Aaron (Brita) DeWitt and grandchildren Haleigh Crever and Levi DeWitt. He is also survived by brothers Laron (Sally) DeWitt, Sterling (Carol) DeWitt, and sister-in-law Lisa (DeWitt) Ashby, along with many nieces and nephews that will always fondly remember "Uncle Dill Pickle." As a youth he worked on his father's dairy farm in Mesa and cattle ranch north of Cordes Junction. During his teenage years he enjoyed "rodeoing" with his older brother Laron and going up to the ranch with his family. Dilles was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served a two-year mission for the church in the Central Atlantic States Mission in 1962-63. He worked in a variety of fields, including with the Arizona Corporation Commission, McDonnell-Douglas (Hughes Helicopters) Apache helicopter plant in Mesa and later as a City of Mesa Code Compliance Supervisor until retiring. He enjoyed home improvement projects, growing a vegetable garden, going on hunting trips with his son across Arizona and cooking. His delicious steaks, elk chili, Thanksgiving mashed potatoes and Sunday pork roasts will be missed. He was a great example of service to others and visited his parents daily in their later years. He encouraged his daughter's many "aminal" adventures and never said no when she had found a new "friend" to bring home. His "story" telling skills were renowned and he loved to stretch the truth "just a little." He had a quick wit and enjoyed a good practical joke. He was considered a "second father" by many of his children's closest friends. He loved Arizona's diverse landscapes. His favorites were the North Kaibab, White Mountains and Mogollon Rim Country where he would spend countless hours driving around on forest roads with his son listening to old country music, especially the music of his longtime friend Waylon Jennings. A gathering to celebrate Dilles's life will be held at a future date when conditions for social gatherings are more favorable.









