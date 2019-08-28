|
|
Charles Donald "Don" "CD" Howell
Scottsdale - On August 22, 2019 Don passed away unexpectedly at home. Don was born August 10, 1928 to Garland and Helen Howell in Winterset, IA. He was the middle child with an older sister Helen and younger brother Paul.
Don proudly served his country from 1945 -1947 in the Army. He graduated from the University of Iowa with a major in Accounting and went on to build his career with KPMG.
Don married the love of his life Dawn in 1950 and the two were married until her passing in 2008.
Don was a good man, loved and respected by everyone. He always tried to do the right thing and usually succeeded. He will be missed every day from now on.
Don is survived by his brother, three children Marta, Mark, and David, nine grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Messinger Mortuaries, 8555 E. Pinnacle Peak Rd., Scottsdale, AZ.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a charitable donation to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E. Flower St., Phoenix, AZ. 85014 or www.hov.org. Donations made "In honor of Charles Donald Howell".
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 28, 2019