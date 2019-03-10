|
|
Charles E. Marshall
Phoenix - Charles E. Marshall, 87 of Phoenix, AZ passed away peacefully on February 28, 2019 with his two sons and friends by his side. Charles (Charlie) was born January 21, 1932 in Phoenix, AZ to Edward and Edith Marshall. He was the eldest of two boys and graduated from Phoenix Union High School in 1950. He attended Arizona State University majoring in Accounting. He joined The R.O.T. C. program and was a member of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity. After graduating with his bachelor's degree he received his commission as a second Lieutenant in the United States Air Force. He then received orders to ship out to Tachikawa Air Force Base, Japan. He married Josephine D. Cox his college sweetheart, before deployment in July 1953. She joined him in November of that year. He was assigned to the Generals staff and he and Josephine remained there for the next two years. They returned to Arizona where he enrolled in law school at the University of Arizona in 1955. While in Tucson their sons Edward and Andrew were born. After graduation he was selected as clerk to Arizona Supreme Court Justice Phelps. Charlie was one of the true pioneers in life. He had it in his blood. His father was from the Marshalls of Kentucky and Virginia who came to Arizona and joined the Department of Liquor as an agent during prohibition. Charlie's mother, was from one of the original families that settled Safford, AZ having arrived by covered wagon in the late 1800's. Charlie had a very long and successful career as a lawyer practicing Liquor Licensing having argued some of the landmark decisions in Arizona. Mining and land acquisition were his avocations. After acquiring his "ranch" in Gila County he became interested in the past uranium deposits close by in the Sierra Ancha Mountains. He learned about the location of claims and in the 1970's acquired many of these deposits by "staking mining claims" including the Red Bluff Mine. This endeavor became very successful when the "uranium boom" of the 1970's led to the leasing of the Red Bluff Mine to the Westinghouse Corporation. During the 1960's he purchased a cabin on the waterfront in Cholla Bay Mexico. He became interested in boating and deep sea fishing. During the 1960's and 70's rarely would the family remain home on weekends and holidays. They were always either up at the Ranch where he taught his boys and their friends hunting and fishing, or down in Mexico boating, fishing and swimming. He was always willing to include others. Friends of his children would remark later in life that their best memories as kids was going with Charlie to Mexico and the Ranch. He had a circle of friends who remained close for a lifetime. One of his favorite pastimes was lunch at the Arizona Club where he and his closest friends would play "pitch", a card game with partners. That game was continued for more than 40 years. Later in life he began searching for land. Although he was equally at home before the Court, or driving his favorite bulldozer he was drawn toward the outdoor "cowboy" life. He especially enjoyed its honest simplicity. He finally found Luna, New Mexico, a rural ranching community dating back to the 1800's. At an elevation of 7200' it is surrounded by peaks exceeding 10,000'. He acquired several tracts of land and fit right in with the local folks. He would spend much of the summer where his extended family and friends were invited. Charlie was a very spiritual man especially later in life. He was self-made yet acquiring material wealth was not his main objective. It was more important that his family would always be taken care of. He was the last person one would see flaunting wealth. He was "genuine", one of a kind. Stated best by his lifelong friend Leo Corbet: "Charlie's passing marked the end of an era"! He was predeceased by his Father Ed, mother Edith his younger brother Ben (Benny), and his second wife Margaret Marshall. He is survived by his two sons Edward and Andrew and Josephine and her husband Martin. A visitation service will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 5-8 pm at Messinger Indian School Mortuary. A funeral service will be held at Messinger Indian School Mortuary on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 11 am. Interment will take place at the cemetery in Luna, New Mexico, Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 1 pm. Memorial donations may be made to Save the Children at savethechildren.org.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 10, 2019