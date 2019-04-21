|
Charles E. Myler, Jr.
Phoenix - Chuck Myler passed away suddenly and peacefully at home on April 13, 2019. Beloved father of Charles III, John, Marie (Steve) Bohata, Helen (Ryan) Beavers, and Loretta (Peter Rady-Pentek). Beloved grandfather of 9. He also leaves behind many loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lynette (nee Moebes), parents Charles and Marie, and brothers William and Thomas. Chuck was born in Joliet, IL, and was a lifelong Cubs fan. He served in the U.S. Army, arriving in Berlin shortly after the conclusion of World War II in Europe. After his service, he earned degrees from Loyola (BBA 1951), Harvard (MBA 1953) and University of Florida (PhD 1970). His PhD thesis formed the basis of Real Estate law in Florida. Chuck was a professor for most of his career, first at Loyola University New Orleans where he taught for 13 years. Most of his career was at Arizona State University, where he taught primarily real estate from 1968-2000. Chuck was an active member of FIABCI, an organization that fosters international real estate. He was recognized many times for his service on the Education and Exchange Committees. He supported the schools that his children and grandchildren attended, most notably Seton Catholic High School in Chandler.Chuck's life was devoted to the education of youth. He truly cared that his students had meaningful learning experiences in his classes. When not teaching, he organized educational exchanges worldwide, often hosting exchange students in his own home. Even in his personal life, as he increasingly required constant care, he was known to counsel his young caregivers, often immigrants from all over the globe, encouraging them to pursue whatever educational opportunities that came their way.Chuck was a man of profound faith. It was a quiet faith, that never boasted or sought to judge others, but instead served as a shining example of how to treat others in a truly Christian manner. His faith sustained him throughout all life's trials. Chuck loved a good story, and you couldn't know him very long without recognizing his excellent sense of humor. We encourage you to share any stories you have in the online guest book or at the visitation.The visitation will be from 5:00-8:00 p.m. with Rosary recited at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Queen of Heaven Catholic Funeral Home, 1562 E. Baseline Road, Mesa, Arizona 85204. The Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday, April 24, at 10:30 a.m. at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 3550 E Knox Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85044. Graveside service to follow at Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Charles E Myler, Jr. Scholarship Fund at Loyola University of New Orleans (http://giving.loyno.edu/Myler) or Catholic Charities (https://www.catholiccharities.com/). Arrangements entrusted to Queen of Heaven Catholic Funeral Home, Mesa, AZ.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 21, 2019