Charles E. Richards
Phoenix - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Charles E. Richards, who died at home due to complications of Parkinson's just shy of his 85th birthday. He was born in Louisville, Kentucky in 1935 but has considered Arizona his home. He had degrees from Bellarmine University and Catholic University of America and did graduate work at Purdue University.
Charley was an amazing gentleman, brilliant, philosophical, and loving. He had a great sense of humor and loved practical jokes of any kind whether they were played on him or he did them on his friends. He was a marvelous cook/chef and among his many gourmet meals, his fried chicken dinners were legendary. Friends will always remember him when they hear the song, "Try to Remember," a favorite of the many songs that he sang so well. He also liked to belt out the Notre Dame fight song as he watched his favorite college football team. Charley did not let his Parkinson's stop him from living his life to the fullest. He enjoyed dining out (a favorite Friday night outing) and traveling (Africa, China, cities in the US and Europe). He was an avid reader of history and you usually found him holding a book, ready for a discussion. With a vodka martini or scotch in hand, he had the unique ability of being both philosophical and entertaining.
Charley worked in Management Development at First Federal Savings, Arizona Public Service and then retired from Scottsdale Insurance (now Nationwide Insurance).
He is survived by his wife of 46 years Rita Ann, many nieces and nephews, friends, and special brother-in-law and sister-in-law Ed and Dawn Luptowski. He was preceded in death by his parents Elsie and Raymond J Richards, his brother Raymond and sisters Marie Sandman and Anita Eilers.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Arizona Humane Society, 1521 W. Dobbins Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85041 or to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E Flower St, Phoenix, AZ 85041.
Arrangements were handled by Messinger Indian School Mortuary. To leave tributes, please visit https://secure.funeralwebhosting.net/myt/myt/obituary/Charles-Richards. A Memorial Mass will be held in celebration of Charley, at Blessed Sacrament Church, 11300 N 64th St. in Scottsdale on Monday, May 23rd at 10:30am. A private interment at Holy Redeemer Cemetery has already taken place.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020