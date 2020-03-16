|
Charles E. Richards
Phoenix - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Charles E. Richards, who died at home due to complications of Parkinson's just shy of his 85th birthday. He was born in Louisville, Kentucky in 1935 but considered Arizona his home.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated for Charley at Blessed Sacrament Church, 11300 N 64th St. in Scottsdale on Monday, March 23rd at 10:30am. A private interment at Holy Redeemer Cemetery has already taken place.
In his memory, contributions may be made to the Arizona Humane Society, 1521 W. Dobbins Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85041 or to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E Flower St, Phoenix, AZ 85041.
Charley's full obituary may be found at www.messingermortuary.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020