Charles E. Stultz Sr.
Goodyear - Charles Elwood Stultz Sr. was born in Jackson, Michigan, on April 2, 1935. He died September 3, 2019, at the age of 84 in Goodyear, AZ. Charles married Alma Jean Vincent April 1958. In 1967, five children later, they divorced. Charles married Rosemary Smith in January 1980. Rosemary passed away four years later. Charles married Virginia Combee December 1984. Charles is survived by his wife, Virginia Stultz; daughters, Sharry Brauer, Frances Wells, Patricia Dennis, and son, Charles Stultz Jr. He is also survived by six step children, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Charles worked at Titus Manufacturing, Ace Aerco Rentals, and Sanderson Ford before he retired. Services were held in Avondale, AZ on September 9, 2019.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Oct. 2, 2019