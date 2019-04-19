|
Charles Edmund Moulden, Jr. ("Ed")
Mesa - Charles Edmund Moulden, Jr. ("Ed") was born March 28, 1923 to Charles Edmund Moulden, Sr. and Ruth Ann McMillan, in Chester, West Virginia. He married Pearlie McDonald on July 24, 1948 in Oakland, California. They lived in Bremerton, WA until 1983 when they retired to Mesa.
Pearlie preceded him in death on May 4, 2016. On November 3, 2018 Ed (95) slipped quietly away, in his own home, to reunite with his beloved Pearlie, whom he missed so much. He is also predeceased by his parents and his older sister, Martha Moulden Dunlevy. Ed is survived by his three daughters; Christine (Bruce) Amidan, St. George, Utah; Michele (Johnny) Visarraga, Sigurd, Utah and Reesa (Richard Fehrman) Wamser, Auburn, California, as well as 12 grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren.
Ed was a man of integrity and honor.
Burial in Miller Woodlawn Cemetery in Bremerton, Washington.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 19, 2019