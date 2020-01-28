|
|
Charles Edward Beaudet
Mesa - July 2, 1938 - Jan 23, 2020.Ed Beaudet joined his wife on Jan 23rd, 2020 at the age of 81.He was a devoted and loving husband to Georgeann Beaudet for 55 years.Survivors include Edward Jr., Rachel and son-in-law Paul, Cyd-Marie and Marcel. Sisters include, Frances Knell, Mildred Beaudet, Shirley Sale-Poe, sisters-in-law, Marlene Sheppard, Roberta Mason and Connie Richardson, brothers-in-law, Tom Smith, Bill Robinson and James Sheppard.Three beautiful grandchildren, Taj, Francesca, Cash and a host of other relatives and friends. Memorial Services will be held Friday Jan 31st, 2020 at 10:00 am at Mountain View Funeral Home and Cemetery at 7900 East Main Street, Mesa, AZ.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020