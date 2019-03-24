Services
Service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona
23029 N. Cave Creek Rd.
Phoenix, AZ
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Foster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Edward Foster

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Charles Edward Foster Obituary
Charles Edward Foster

Phoenix - Charles "Charlie" Foster, of Phoenix, passed away March 12, 2019 at the age of 82. He is survived by the love of his life Diana; his two sons Steve and Scott; and his three granddaughters Isabella, Hailey, and Emily. He was an amazing husband, father, and grandfather and will be deeply missed by those who loved him. Services will be held at 2:00pm on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, 23029 N. Cave Creek Rd., Phoenix 85024. More information about Charlie's blessed life can be found at the Hansen Mortuary's website: https://www.hansenmortuary.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.