Charles Edward Foster
Phoenix - Charles "Charlie" Foster, of Phoenix, passed away March 12, 2019 at the age of 82. He is survived by the love of his life Diana; his two sons Steve and Scott; and his three granddaughters Isabella, Hailey, and Emily. He was an amazing husband, father, and grandfather and will be deeply missed by those who loved him. Services will be held at 2:00pm on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, 23029 N. Cave Creek Rd., Phoenix 85024. More information about Charlie's blessed life can be found at the Hansen Mortuary's website: https://www.hansenmortuary.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 24, 2019