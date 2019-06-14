|
Charles Edward French
Youngtown - Charles Edward French, born July 9, 1930 in Chatham, IL passed away May 31, in Youngtown, AZ. Charles was 88 years old and left his family with many memories filled with laughter and great stories to pass on to our future generations. Charles is survived by his sister-in-law, Doris French, along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his life partner, Eddie Anguis, his parents Charles and Anna French, his brother John, his very special Aunt Myrtle and his cousins, Donald and Harold. Charles served with the United States Army and fought in the Korean War. Charles loved Arizona, he and Eddie would travel all over this state that he often referred to as God's Country. He loved finding the many hidden gems that Arizona has and sharing the hot spots and stories with his family and friends upon his return from a road trip. A Celebration of Life for Charles will take place on Monday, June 17, 2019 at 5:30 PM at Best Funeral Home located at 9380 W. Peoria Avenue, Peoria, AZ.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 14, 2019