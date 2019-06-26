|
Charles Edward Oltersdorf, Born 10-4-1933 Passed 6-16-2019.
The 11th child of 13 born to polish and german imigrants Herman and Lottie Oltersdorf. Chuck graduated from Ypsilanti High school in Michigan.He served in the Air Force as a inflight refueling boom operator overseas and when he returned stateside was stationed in Tucson where he fell in love with the desert. After his discharge he returned to Michigan where he married Evelyn Straight Fisher and adopted her one year old son Jim,then had second son Tom. Having learned how to paint in the Air Force he went on to make a career out of it in Michigan. While in Michigan Chuck became an avid breeder of exhibition poultry and waterfowl,establishing Feathered Acres and going on to become the top show judge in the U.S. and Canada.He updated The Standard of Perfection manual for judgeing and tested all the new applicants. Chuck and Evelyn returned to Tucson and later moved Peoria AZ. He seen the need for a quality painting so he started Perfection Painting with sons Jim and Tom and went on to retire from a successful company leaving it to the boys. After the death of Evelyn he married Donna Ward mother of five. They enjoyed traveling and spending the summers in Colorado and later Show Low while wintering in Sun City AZ. Where he passed away on Fathers Day.
Chuck is survived by wife Donna her children and grandchildren,son Jim,wife Denise,grandson Aaron,wife Mandy,great grandson Jace, son Tom, grandson Derek,granddaughter Krista and daughter in law Nancy.
Services will be at Best Funeral 9380 W.Peoria Ave. Peoria AZ. 85345 on June 29th at 10 a.m.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 26, 2019