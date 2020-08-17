Charles F. Carlson, Jr.



Prescott - Mr. Charles F. Carlson, Jr. of Prescott, AZ passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at the age of 89. Charles was born to parents Charles and Gladys Carlson in Clarendon, TX on February 14, 1931. Two years later his family moved to Phoenix, AZ. In 1950 he married his sweetheart, Esther. Charles served in the Air Force during the Korean War. Charles was a member of the American Legion Post #1 in Phoenix for many years. He also served the Korean War Veterans Association as treasurer for twelve years. After working for Allison Steel Manufacturing, Charles owned Best Applicators in Phoenix for much of his career.



Charles is survived by his wife of 70 years, Esther (Nehrbass) Carlson; sons Glenn (Terri), Lyle (Lorri), and Allen; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by his family.



No services will be held.









