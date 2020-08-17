1/1
Charles F. Carlson Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles F. Carlson, Jr.

Prescott - Mr. Charles F. Carlson, Jr. of Prescott, AZ passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at the age of 89. Charles was born to parents Charles and Gladys Carlson in Clarendon, TX on February 14, 1931. Two years later his family moved to Phoenix, AZ. In 1950 he married his sweetheart, Esther. Charles served in the Air Force during the Korean War. Charles was a member of the American Legion Post #1 in Phoenix for many years. He also served the Korean War Veterans Association as treasurer for twelve years. After working for Allison Steel Manufacturing, Charles owned Best Applicators in Phoenix for much of his career.

Charles is survived by his wife of 70 years, Esther (Nehrbass) Carlson; sons Glenn (Terri), Lyle (Lorri), and Allen; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by his family.

No services will be held.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved