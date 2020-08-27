Charles (Chuck) H. Lewis



Phoenix - Charles (Chuck) H. Lewis, 84, born in Poughkeepsie, NY, resident of Phoenix and Wickenburg, AZ for 60 plus years, passed away August 22, 2020. Chuck worked as a draftsman/cartographer for the U.S. Bureaus of Indian Affairs and Reclamation, retiring in 1991 after 33 years of federal service. Chuck was a medic in the U.S. Army, a lifelong hunter and all-around outdoorsman, an accomplished author and songwriter, and was a member of the Western Writers of America. Chuck is survived by his wife of 62 years, Patty, son Chip (Laura), daughters Lynda Zanin, and Winona (Ponce) Medina, grandchildren Brianna (Kyle) Zanin Gambrel, Aaron and Alyssa Medina, Matthew (Alyssa) Lewis and Susan (Chris) Roberts, and great-granddaughter Everly Roberts. We are going to miss his wit and humor and the undying pride and love he had for his family. A Celebration of Life gathering for friends and family will be held at a later date.









