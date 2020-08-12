Charles Henry Krebbs
Glendale - Charles Henry Krebbs passed away peacefully on August 7, 2020 after fighting COVID-19 for over a month. He was born on July 6, 1945 in Dallas, Texas. Charles graduated from Jesuit High School in Dallas in 1963. He attended Loyola University in New Orleans, and University of Texas - Austin and Arlington. As a young man, he worked at Toronto City Hall in the Human Resources Department in Communications.
He married MaryAnn Gallerano on February 11, 1978. They had one child, Tara Meghan Krebbs on June 22, 1979. The family of three moved to Arizona in 1982 to be closer to MaryAnn's family. He was a devoted family man and very involved in bettering his community. Charles had one grandson, Scotty, who he loved, cherished and nurtured. He coached his little league team and was his number 1 fan when he started playing high school football. He loved spending time with Scotty was so proud of him.
He worked for Maricopa County for 22 years and was very active in his professional association, AZ IAAO Chapter. Charles was awarded the AZ IAAO President's Award in 2015 for his outstanding contributions. He obtained his Real Estate Broker license and spent many hours of his retirement with his son-in-law, Robert, showing him homes and happily working side-by-side on the one they finally chose. Charles loved gardening, reading and learning, music and art, and had a special affinity for dogs.
Charles is survived by his wife, MaryAnn, daughter, Tara Swanigan and her husband Robert Swanigan, grandson, Scotty Simmons, his sisters Cathy Montoya and Martha Bowling, and many nieces and nephews.
The private services will be held Saturday, August 22nd 2020 at Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church in Paradise Valley, Arizona. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations be made to the Arizona Humane Society should you choose to do so. You may make a memorial donation in Charles' honor online at https://www.azhumane.org/get-involved/givenow/memorial-and-tribute-gifts/
or you may call Lydia Rios at (602) 997-7585 x1035.