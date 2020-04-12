|
Charles (Charley) Irving
Charles (Charley) Irving, age 62, beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother passed away on April 12, 2018 @ 12:45 am surrounded by family. He was born Nov 10, 1955 in Phoenix Arizona, he was Yavapai Apache and part of the Tohono O'Odham Nation.
LCpl Irving served honorably in the USMC right after high school. He lived life fearless, conquered every hurdle and did so without regret. His unconditional love, wisdom, sarcasm & dry sense of humor will be cherished forever. SEMPER FI! OORAH!!
He is survived by his wife Debra, children Olivia (Oscar), Charles Jr and Jennifer. His six grandchildren Jasmin (BM2 USN), Gabriel, Anjelika, Damian, Diego, Rayven and his sister Jennifer.
Charles was preceded in death by his father Charles Irving SR, mother Ella Mae Harvey, brother Douglas and sisters Donna & Jenneth.
He is loved, missed and thought of everyday. Until we meet again, we'll see you in our dreams Pop!
His final resting place is at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona.
Thank you to the Tohono O'Odham Nation & Freedom Riders for honoring our dad so beautifully. Special thanks to Brandi at Advantage Maryvale Chapel for all your help.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 12, 2020