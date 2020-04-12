Services
Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services
6901 West Indian School Road
Phoenix, AZ 85033
(623) 846-1914
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Irving
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles (Charley) Irving


1955 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles (Charley) Irving Obituary
Charles (Charley) Irving

Charles (Charley) Irving, age 62, beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother passed away on April 12, 2018 @ 12:45 am surrounded by family. He was born Nov 10, 1955 in Phoenix Arizona, he was Yavapai Apache and part of the Tohono O'Odham Nation.

LCpl Irving served honorably in the USMC right after high school. He lived life fearless, conquered every hurdle and did so without regret. His unconditional love, wisdom, sarcasm & dry sense of humor will be cherished forever. SEMPER FI! OORAH!!

He is survived by his wife Debra, children Olivia (Oscar), Charles Jr and Jennifer. His six grandchildren Jasmin (BM2 USN), Gabriel, Anjelika, Damian, Diego, Rayven and his sister Jennifer.

Charles was preceded in death by his father Charles Irving SR, mother Ella Mae Harvey, brother Douglas and sisters Donna & Jenneth.

He is loved, missed and thought of everyday. Until we meet again, we'll see you in our dreams Pop!

His final resting place is at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona.

Thank you to the Tohono O'Odham Nation & Freedom Riders for honoring our dad so beautifully. Special thanks to Brandi at Advantage Maryvale Chapel for all your help.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -