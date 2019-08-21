|
Charles J. Good
Mesa - Charles J. Good, 82, passed away while surrounded by his loving family on Aug. 16, 2019 in Mesa AZ. Born in Oklahoma City, OK, Charles moved to Phoenix in 1945 and then graduated from West Phoenix HS in 1955. He married his sweetheart, Audrey, in 1958.
Charles worked as a pipe fitter in Local 469 beginning at age 20 and had been a member for 62 years. He loved his family and was a good husband and father. He also enjoyed working on cars, riding motorcycles, waterskiing, running, and serving in the church.
Charles is survived by his wife Audrey and their five children.
Services will be held on Saturday, Aug. 24 10:00 AM, viewing at 9:00 AM. For more details visit www.bunkerfuneral.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 21, 2019