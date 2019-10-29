|
|
Charles K. Luster
Mesa - Charles K. Luster, 93, passed away surrounded by family at his home in Mesa, Arizona on October 24, 2019. Charles devoted 43 years of service working for the City of Mesa as City Engineer, Public Works Director, and City Manager. He also served for many years in the Navy, advancing to the rank of Commander, and further spent much of his life in various leadership callings for his church, including serving as Bishop.
Charles was preceded in death by his wife Ellen Morris Luster, son Michael, brother Pat, sisters Mary and Beth, and his parents, Charles Walter and Chloe Curtis Luster.
Charles has three sons, Michael Luster (Roanna), Steven Luster (Becky), and Scott Luster (Margie). A few years after Ellen's death, Charles married Bertha Craig.
A viewing will be held at 6:00 - 8:00 pm on Friday November 1, 2019 at Bunker's Garden Chapel Mortuary, 33 North Centennial Way, Mesa. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am Saturday November 2, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Mesa Mountain View Stake Center, located at 1550 N. Val Vista Drive in Mesa, Arizona, following a brief visitation at 9:00 am. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in honor of Charles to Child Crisis Arizona, one of his favorite organizations
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019