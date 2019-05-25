|
|
Charles K. Luthy
Scottsdale - Charles K. Luthy, 96, of Scottsdale, AZ passed away on May 18, 2019. Charles was born June 14, 1922 in New Mexico. Charles is survived by grandchildren, Diane, Danny and Sherrie, great grandchildren, J.C., Stephanie, Cody, Benjamin and Jonathan, and a great grandson, Dommenick. A viewing will be held at Messinger Indian School Mortuary on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 12:00 pm, with services immediately following at 1:00 pm. A celebration of life will be held at 3:00 pm at Chapter 22 DAV.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 25, 2019