Services
Messinger Mortuaries
7601 E. Indian School Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
480-945-9521
Viewing
Saturday, May 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Messinger Indian School Mortuary
Service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Messinger Indian School Mortuary
Charles K. Luthy Obituary
Charles K. Luthy

Scottsdale - Charles K. Luthy, 96, of Scottsdale, AZ passed away on May 18, 2019. Charles was born June 14, 1922 in New Mexico. Charles is survived by grandchildren, Diane, Danny and Sherrie, great grandchildren, J.C., Stephanie, Cody, Benjamin and Jonathan, and a great grandson, Dommenick. A viewing will be held at Messinger Indian School Mortuary on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 12:00 pm, with services immediately following at 1:00 pm. A celebration of life will be held at 3:00 pm at Chapter 22 DAV.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 25, 2019
