Charles "Charlie" K. Skaggs
- - Charles "Charlie" K. Skaggs, age 80, passed away on March 22, 2019 at YRMC in Prescott, Arizona. He was born May 25,1938, in Martinsville, Indiana, to Harold "Shorty" and Mary (Messmer) Skaggs.
His early years saw him and his brothers (Jim, David, and John) contribute mightily in the homegrown businesses of milk delivery, hauling livestock, and other work to provide for the family.
After graduating high school he joined the United States Air Force and served with distinction for 22 years, retiring as a master sergeant. He married high school sweetheart Carolyn (Einfeldt) Skaggs, from Mooresville, on September 27,1959. They were stationed at Turner AFB in Georgia where they welcomed their only child, Brian, into the world in 1961. The family was stationed in D.C. (Charlie worked on president Kennedy's plane), Hawaii, North Dakota, and Nebraska- where he called time on his career in 1980. Upon retiring he chose to become a professional driver and drove semi-trucks for several years before hiring on with the US Postal Service in 1984. He worked hard and drove without incident until retiring in 2000. Carolyn retired from Boeing in 2002 and died later that year.
The last 24 years saw a series of health issues take a toll on Charlie, but he got through them with the help and love of so many friends and loved ones, especially his partner and care giver of the last 14 years, Janie (Comer) Troyer.
He is survived by his "sweetie," Janie; his son, Brian; his brothers, David and James (Pat), many nieces and nephews; "informal" step sons and daughter (Roberts), Mike (Sue), Pat, Danny, and Molly (Barry) Lane; nine step grandchildren, and eight step great grandchildren, all of whom will miss him very much.
A memorial for Charlie will be held at Hampton Funeral Home, 240 S. Cortez St. Prescott, Arizona on April 14, 2019 at 1PM.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 7, 2019