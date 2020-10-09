Charles "Tom" Keller
Charles "Tom" Keller, 80, died October 3, 2020. Born in Galesburg, Illinois, he arrived in Arizona in 1953. Tom was a member of the first graduating classes at Pueblo High School in Tucson. After high school, he enlisted in the US Navy and was stationed in Alaska. He retired from Motorola after working many years as a technician and later, as an engineer. In retirement, he enjoyed volunteering with St. Vincent de Paul. Tom loved reading, sharing stories, working in his garage workshop and learning about new things, especially the latest technology. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn; children, Lance (Holly) and Teri and grandson, Chance. He also is survived by his siblings, Doris, Irene and Larry. Tom and Marilyn enjoyed traveling, including visits to his large extended family in Washington State.
A mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, October 13, at 11:00 A.M. at St. Andrew's Catholic Church, 3450 W. Ray Road, Chandler 85226. Visitation will be held a half hour before the service.
A graveside service will follow at 12:30 at Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery, 1562 E. Baseline Road, Mesa 85204.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Vincent de Paul or your favorite charity
.