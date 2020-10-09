1/1
Charles "Tom" Keller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles "Tom" Keller

Charles "Tom" Keller, 80, died October 3, 2020. Born in Galesburg, Illinois, he arrived in Arizona in 1953. Tom was a member of the first graduating classes at Pueblo High School in Tucson. After high school, he enlisted in the US Navy and was stationed in Alaska. He retired from Motorola after working many years as a technician and later, as an engineer. In retirement, he enjoyed volunteering with St. Vincent de Paul. Tom loved reading, sharing stories, working in his garage workshop and learning about new things, especially the latest technology. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn; children, Lance (Holly) and Teri and grandson, Chance. He also is survived by his siblings, Doris, Irene and Larry. Tom and Marilyn enjoyed traveling, including visits to his large extended family in Washington State.

A mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, October 13, at 11:00 A.M. at St. Andrew's Catholic Church, 3450 W. Ray Road, Chandler 85226. Visitation will be held a half hour before the service.

A graveside service will follow at 12:30 at Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery, 1562 E. Baseline Road, Mesa 85204.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Vincent de Paul or your favorite charity.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Visitation
10:30 - 11:00 AM
Send Flowers
OCT
13
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Andrew's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
OCT
13
Graveside service
12:30 PM
Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Queen Of Heaven Mortuary
1562 E Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85204
(480) 892-3729
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Queen Of Heaven Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved