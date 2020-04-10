|
Charles Kenneth Bowers
Ken (Charles) Bowers, 84, passed away March 30, 2020.
He leaves behind his step daughter Michelle Cartier (daughter of Ellen Bowers), son John Bowers, and daughter Rachelle Bowers. He was preceded in death by his brother Roger Bowers. Ken was born on November 7, 1935, in Los Angeles, CA. He and his beloved Ellen (soulmate and partner for 30 plus years) moved to Surprise in 2004. He graduated from Hollywood High School in 1953. Ken was a lover of cars, car shows, and auto racing. While he enjoyed traveling, good laughter and gatherings with his friends and neighbors, it has been clear to all those dear to him that he now finds peace getting to be close again and forever with his ever beloved sweetie Ellen.
Arrangements for a Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date in Surprise, AZ.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020