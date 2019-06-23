|
|
Charles L. White, Jr.
Scottsdale - Charles L. White, Jr., 90, of Scottsdale, Arizona, passed away on June 19, 2019. Chuck was born on October 22, 1928, in South Bend, Indiana, to Charles L. and Charlotte (Kautz) White. He was the younger of 2 sons. He graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering from Notre Dame University in 1950. He worked as an electrical engineer in the aerospace industry for his entire career, most of that in Arizona. Chuck married Charlotte Dinges in 1950. Chuck and Charlotte were blessed with two children, Charles L., III, and Kathleen Ann. Chuck was predeceased in death by his parents and his older brother, Donald Bernard. He is survived by Charlotte, his wife of 68 years, son Chuck (and Jeanne) of Dallas, Texas, daughter Kathy (and Tom Gregory) of Ft. Collins, Colorado, 6 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren. Chuck will be remembered as a kind, caring, and loving father and grandfather, and also for his sharp mind and his wry and corny sense of Dad-like humor. A memorial service in celebration of his life will be held at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 3110 N. Hayden Rd., Scottsdale, 85251, on Monday, June 24, at 10:30 a.m.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 23, 2019