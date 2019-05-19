|
|
Charles Louis Bones
- - December 31, 1919 to May 12, 2019
Charlie was a New Years Eve baby born in Prescott, Arizona. He spent his younger years on a ranch in Goodwin, Arizona until his family moved into Prescott.
There he went to grade school and high school; where in 1938 he met Mardean Gipson. After graduation he drove a truck for Meddock Trucking Co and on December 21st, 1941 he and Mardean were married. They had a daughter Alice the following year and Charlie enlisted in the Army on April 29th, 1942. He spent the next four years overseas during World War II where he earned the Bronze Star. He came back to Prescott and he and Mardean had their second daughter Linda. The family spent the next three years living in Prescott until a job opportunity with Time D.C. trucking company in Phoenix happened. The family moved in 1949 and settled in to live in the "big city". In 1958 Charlie and Mardean had their third daughter, Terry.
After 42 years of driving a truck, Charlie retired and he and Mardean traveled in their motor home, fished, and just enjoyed life until Mardean became ill.
Charlie took great care of her until her passing in 2002.
He told us he was going to live to be 100 years old but didn't quite make it. He was 99 years and 4 months when he passed.
Charlie is survived by his two daughters, Linda (Marvin) and Terry (Dino) and Dan, (Alice's companion). Four grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, seven step-grandchildren, nine step-great grandchildren and one step-great great grandchild.
Charlie was proceeded in death by his loving wife Mardean, his daughter Alice (Alarie) his parents and his brother.
As per his request, no services are planned.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 19, 2019