Charles Louis de Queljoe



Charles de Queljoe passed away peacefully on July 24, 2020. Born in 1949 in Amsterdam to David and Cornelia de Queljoe, he lived in Jakarta, Indonesia before his family emigrated to the U.S. in 1957.



He received a B.A. from City University of New York and a M.B.A. from New York University. During his career, he worked in New York and Jakarta as an international banker for Bank of New York and HSBC then as Managing Director of Lippo Securities before returning to the U.S. in 1998.



A devout Catholic, he was an active member of St. Daniel the Prophet parish in Scottsdale.



He is survived by his brother, Richard, and children, David, Kathleen Lewis (Connor), Matthew, and Rose Herzog (Harrison) and six grandchildren.



A private service will be held on Monday, Aug. 3 at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Mesa. Services may be streamed.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to St.Vincent de Paul Phoenix.









