Charles "Chuckles" Louis Sivak peacefully passed away July 4, 2019 at the age of 64. Born January 11, 1955 in Passaic, New Jersey to Charles Joseph and Grace Marie (Colaianni) Sivak (deceased), and brother of Dorian (deceased). He is survived by two loving and devoted children, Katherine "Katie" and Charles "Chip", ex-wife Tracy Monaghan, and man's best friend, Peanut. Charlie attended Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic School in Scottsdale for grades 1-8 and graduated from Scottsdale High School.



Charlie was a loving, involved father who always put his family first. He loved coaching, teaching, and sharing his knowledge. He never missed an opportunity to make new memories. He was an innovative businessman who helped create the foundation of counterculture retail and was an expert salesman who passed his talents on to others.



Charlie truly lived life to the fullest. He marched to his own beat flashing his contagious smile. He was an eclectic man with a unique sense of humor, always testing the boundaries in the name of fun. He could be found at a Cardinals' game with a beer in hand, sneaking away on a red-eye to Vegas, or hunting out new joints listed in the New Times.



A Celebration of Life will be held at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix on Thursday, July 11th from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Come and go as you please. In lieu of flowers, pour yourself a shot. He would have wanted that. Or please make a donation to Hospice of the Valley, 16117 N 76 Street, Scottsdale, Arizona, 85260. HOV.org



Happy Trails!



www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com Published in The Arizona Republic on July 10, 2019