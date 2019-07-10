Services
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
4800 East Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018
(602) 840-5600
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
4800 East Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Sivak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Louis "Chuckles" Sivak


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Louis "Chuckles" Sivak Obituary
Charles "Chuckles" Louis Sivak peacefully passed away July 4, 2019 at the age of 64. Born January 11, 1955 in Passaic, New Jersey to Charles Joseph and Grace Marie (Colaianni) Sivak (deceased), and brother of Dorian (deceased). He is survived by two loving and devoted children, Katherine "Katie" and Charles "Chip", ex-wife Tracy Monaghan, and man's best friend, Peanut. Charlie attended Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic School in Scottsdale for grades 1-8 and graduated from Scottsdale High School.

Charlie was a loving, involved father who always put his family first. He loved coaching, teaching, and sharing his knowledge. He never missed an opportunity to make new memories. He was an innovative businessman who helped create the foundation of counterculture retail and was an expert salesman who passed his talents on to others.

Charlie truly lived life to the fullest. He marched to his own beat flashing his contagious smile. He was an eclectic man with a unique sense of humor, always testing the boundaries in the name of fun. He could be found at a Cardinals' game with a beer in hand, sneaking away on a red-eye to Vegas, or hunting out new joints listed in the New Times.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix on Thursday, July 11th from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Come and go as you please. In lieu of flowers, pour yourself a shot. He would have wanted that. Or please make a donation to Hospice of the Valley, 16117 N 76 Street, Scottsdale, Arizona, 85260. HOV.org

Happy Trails!

Condolences may be expressed at

www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
Download Now