Greenwood/Memory Lawn Mortuary
719 North 27th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85009
(602) 272-5639
Charles Gordoa
Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Charles M. Gordoa


Charles M. Gordoa

Phoenix - Charles M. Gordoa, age 89, went to be with his Lord on February 14, 2019. He was born on June 30, 1929 in Yuma Arizona to Pafnuncio and Sara Gordoa. He married Minerva de Serrano on February 15 1952. He worked for Phoenix Elementary School District for over 35 years and retired in 1990. He lost his beautiful Minerva and daughter Patsy in 2006. He is survived by daughters Lorraine Chavez, Olivia Gordoa and Christina Leyva. He had 9 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren, 2 brothers Alex Gordoa and Abelardo Gordoa. Charles will truly be missed by all his family and friends. The family would like to invite you to celebrate his life at Greenwood Cemetery, 719 N. 27th Ave. Phoenix, Arizona on March 4, 2019 at 10:00 am.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 1, 2019
