Services
Lakeshore Mortuary
1815 South Dobson Road
Mesa, AZ 85202
(480) 838-5639
For more information about
Charles Park
View Funeral Home Obituary
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Lakeshore Mortuary
1815 South Dobson Road
Mesa, AZ 85202
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Park
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles M. Park


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Charles M. Park Obituary
Charles M. Park

Tempe - Charles M. Park, 88, of Tempe, Arizona, passed away on February 23, 2019. He was born in 1931 to Oswald and Delia Park in Paducah, Kentucky, where he attended Paducah Tilghman High School. He married Mary Edith Park, the love of his life, in 1951 just before he entered the U.S. Navy, where he served as Quartermaster-Signalman on the U.S.S. Huse. In 1953 their son Charles Lee Park was born, and in 1956, after this honorable discharge, Charles and his family moved to Phoenix. He owned and managed an automotive repair business until retirement in 1996. Charles was an avid follower of basketball, baseball and football and enjoyed fishing and other outdoor activities. His family and friends were his greatest joy. He is survived by his son, daughter-in-law and two grandchildren. A celebration of his life will take place at 11:00am on Sunday, March 10, at Lakeshore Mortuary, 1815 S. Dobson Rd., Mesa. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations to the American Kidney Fund or Arthritis National Research Foundation.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lakeshore Mortuary
Download Now