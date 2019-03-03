Charles M. Park



Tempe - Charles M. Park, 88, of Tempe, Arizona, passed away on February 23, 2019. He was born in 1931 to Oswald and Delia Park in Paducah, Kentucky, where he attended Paducah Tilghman High School. He married Mary Edith Park, the love of his life, in 1951 just before he entered the U.S. Navy, where he served as Quartermaster-Signalman on the U.S.S. Huse. In 1953 their son Charles Lee Park was born, and in 1956, after this honorable discharge, Charles and his family moved to Phoenix. He owned and managed an automotive repair business until retirement in 1996. Charles was an avid follower of basketball, baseball and football and enjoyed fishing and other outdoor activities. His family and friends were his greatest joy. He is survived by his son, daughter-in-law and two grandchildren. A celebration of his life will take place at 11:00am on Sunday, March 10, at Lakeshore Mortuary, 1815 S. Dobson Rd., Mesa. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations to the American Kidney Fund or Arthritis National Research Foundation. Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 3, 2019