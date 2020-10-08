Charles "Charley" Michael Siroky
Manhattan Beach - Charles "Charley" Michael Siroky of Manhattan Beach, California, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, September 17th at the age of 56. He was a beloved husband, father, son, brother and friend.
Charley was born on Easter Sunday, March 29, 1964 in Brussels, Belgium while his parents were touring in Europe. His father was stationed with the Army's 87th Medical Detachment in Nuremberg, Germany at the time. They were then reassigned to a base in Ft. Irwin, California. Upon completing military service, the family moved to Phoenix, Arizona.
At an early age, Charley began swimming lessons at Dick Smith's Swim Gym. He started competing by age five, setting into motion a distinguished and unforgettable swimming career. His specialty was the backstroke, and he set numerous Arizona state records that stood for decades. Some notable swimming achievements include participation in the 1984 Olympic Trials in Indianapolis, IN; member of the USA Swimming National Team competing in the Pan Pacific Championships in Tokyo, Japan, and in the World University Games in Kobe, Japan in 1985; and served as swim team captain at the first Goodwill Games in Moscow, Russia in 1986.
Charley graduated from Brophy College Preparatory in 1982, and was recruited to multiple universities for his swimming accomplishments, including an appointment to the U.S. Military Academy. He attended the University of Arizona with a full ride athletic scholarship and was a proud member of Sigma Chi fraternity. He graduated with a BS in Business Administration, majoring in Management Information Systems.
Upon graduation, Charley began his career in equipment leasing and financing. This took him from Phoenix to New York City and eventually to California. He worked for a variety of leasing companies before moving out of the industry to work in international sales and logistics for Mattel. After several years, he left the corporate world and launched his own boutique lease finance company, CMS Capital, LLC. He was very well respected in his field for his honesty.
In the summer of 1989, Charley met his future wife, Tammi, at his local bank where she was employed. Charley and Tammi were engaged six months later in December 1989. They married at Brophy Chapel in Phoenix, Arizona on December 1, 1990. Together they made their home in Manhattan Beach, California and raised their two children, Charles "Ryan", and Ella Nicole.
Charley and Tammi were active members in their church community of American Martyrs Catholic Church. They have been parishioners since 1993 and their children attended and graduated from American Martyrs school (K-8). Charley loved serving at the Parish Fair every year, volunteering to take double shifts where he enjoyed connecting with the other dads.
Charley wholeheartedly was a family-man first. He and Tammi loved living at the beach and spending time with friends in their community. One of his biggest accomplishments was being a father. For the past 20 years, Charley invested most of his free time in his children and their involvement in sports. He traveled extensively to watch his son, Ryan, compete at the national level in hockey. When Ella played volleyball, and more recently rowing, Charley was at every game or regatta. It was his joy to watch his children compete. He was a true competitor and loved to engage with his kids about their sports.
Charley was always warm and friendly with anyone he met. He enjoyed greeting neighbors or passers-by while he worked in the garage or on the front landscaping. He was a keen observer and loved to make up amusing nicknames for everyone. He delighted in calling out these names at random times to get a smile or laugh. Charley developed so many wonderful friendships throughout the years and he deeply treasured them all - both new and lifelong.
Charley is survived by his loving wife of almost 30 years, Tammi Siroky, their beautiful children, Ryan and Ella Siroky; mother Gayle Siroky, sister Kathryn (Geoff) Smith; and brothers Gary (Elizabeth) Siroky and Lawrence (Robyn) Siroky, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Dr. Charles Lawrence Siroky.
The funeral mass will be a private service due to current pandemic restrictions. The family invites you to celebrate Charley's life with them online at https://americanmartyrs.org/livestream-funerals-memorials
10:00 a.m., October 17, 2020.
As a memorial, a GoFundMe account has been set up by friends of the family to support his daughter's college education expenses at https://www.gofundme.com/f/siroky-family
. Thank you to all for your love, support, and prayers for our family during this difficult time. We are blessed to have you in our lives.