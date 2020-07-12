Charles "Dean" Norris



August 14, 1941 - July 3, 2020.



Dean was born in Sioux City, Iowa and moved to Phoenix, AZ in 1962 when he married.



He was pre-deceased by his loving wife Patricia Ann Norris (Horstmann) and is survived by their daughters, Cherie Linn Jackson and Audra Ann Davenport, his son-in-law Cody Lee Davenport, and his two grandchildren Payson Lee Davenport and Travis Parker Davenport. He was also blessed with many nieces and nephews.



Dean worked in the Electronics industry until 1990 when he decided to attend law school at South Dakota University and Arizona State University. He practiced law until he retired. He became a Ham Radio Operator in 1956 and was very active with the ARRL. His other hobbies included traveling the United States and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was a very loving and generous person and will be missed dearly by family and friends.



A memorial will be held at a later date.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store