Charles Owen Miller
Charles Owen Miller

Charles Owen Miller, age 90, died on Friday, September 4, 2020 in Scottsdale AZ. He was born in Chicago IL, and was raised in Virginia and Ohio. He served in both the Navy reserve and the Army. He worked as an aeronautical engineer, was a long time Scottsdale resident actively serving the community for many years. He served in the 1960s as Chairman of the Republican Party in Maricopa County. Charlie loved music and sang in church choirs and was with the Orpheus Male Chorus for 25 years. He was a devoted husband and father of 4. Charles is survived by his loving wife Kathleen and four daughters, Leila, Jennifer, Wende (Clark), and Jolene, and four grandchildren David, Calvin, Isaac and Abigail. He will be remembered for his many acts of service and kindness to everyone. Memorial Service will be held at Mountain View Presbyterian Church Saturday September 12, 2020, at 2pm.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
