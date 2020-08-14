Charles Peter Dries, M.D.
With a zest for life and a commitment to serve, Charles (Charley) Peter Dries, M.D., touched the lives of thousands. A loving husband, father and grandfather, a talented pediatrician, an unwavering childhood and health advocate, a bighearted volunteer, the charismatic life of every social gathering and a kind-spirited man of faith, Charley's generosity toward others inspires us to do the same.
Charley, 88, passed away peacefully at home in Phoenix, Arizona, on August 9, 2020. He will be missed by many, including his wife, Kay, his sister, Dolores, his six children and their spouses, Traci Wiggins (Sean), Charlie Dries (Carol), Tony Dries (Margie), Tina Hall (Cal), Mike Dries (Amy), and Molly Bright (Todd), and his grandchildren, Ryan, Skylar, Meagan, Betsie, Ellie, Chuck, Spencer, Katie, Richard Charles (RC), Joshua, Max, Luke, Sarah, Maggie, Mikey and Leo.
Born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Charley was the son of Peter and Marie Dries. He graduated from Marquette University's Medical School in 1956, and performed his internship and residency in CA. He served as a Captain in the United States Air Force for two years before moving from Florida to Phoenix, Arizona, where he was a pediatrician and partner at Northwest Clinic for Children for thirty-seven years.
As a leader in Arizona's pediatric community, Charley was a founding member of Phoenix Children's Hospital and Chief of Staff from 1988-1990, and over the years served as the Pediatric Chairman at Good Samaritan, St. Joseph's, and Phoenix Baptist Hospitals. Charley continued to serve Arizonans through his work with Health Plans until he retired in 2012. Charley volunteered his health expertise to families supported through Head Start Programs and the St. Vincent de Paul Medical Clinic. Charley also volunteered within his faith community.
The Dries family expresses our deepest gratitude to the amazing La Siena and Hospice of the Valley teams who provided exceptional care and comfort to Charley and his family.
The Memorial Mass will be held at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church at 4715 N. Central Ave. Phoenix, Arizona 85012 on August 29, 2020 at 11:00 am. Please join us at St. Francis or view via streamed/recorded Mass. We will make the link available at Hansen Mortuaries and Cemetery, hansenmortuary.com
a few days before the service. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later time when friends and family can celebrate in true Charley-fashion!
In lieu of flowers, the Dries family suggests that donations be made in memory of Charley Dries to: Phoenix Children's Hospital Foundation - (602) 933-4483, GiveToPCH.org
- or - Hospice of the Valley - (602) 530-6992, www.hov.org
. Visit hansenmortuary.com
for online condolences.