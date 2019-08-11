|
Charles Robert McBrayer
Phoenix - Charles Robert (Bob) McBrayer sadly passed away June 30, 2019 due to complications of pneumonia with his family by his side. He was born November 5th, 1949 in Phoenix AZ to Tom and Hazel McBrayer, who proceeded him death. He attended Longview elementary and North High School, graduating in 1967. Soon after, he joined the Air National Guard and later married Becky Bohlman and together they had one daughter, Jennifer. They later divorced but remained good friends. He then started a career in trucking that lasted 45 years, retiring from YRCW Reddaway. Bob loved driving and the fact that he saw more sun rises than most people do in a lifetime. Bob had an intense desire to make others laugh. He loved spending his summers with family growing up at the family cabin in Kohl's Ranch. Bob was a kind and beautiful soul and a gem of a father, the most amazing Papo (grandpa), brother and friend to so many. Bob will be sorely missed by all who knew him. He leaves behind his daughter Jennifer Gibson (Wayne) and his grandchildren Shaelyn, Chase and McKenna that he bragged on constantly, his dogs Thurman and Leroy. His brother Tom (Nancy) and his boys Scott and Kevin. His sister Linda Rue (Mack) and her girls Michele Kemp (Eric) and their children Blake, Beau and Kimber and Kristen Collins (Steven) and their boys Doren and Brayer, and many cousins and friends. The celebration of his life will be held on August 17th at "high noon with your boots on" (As he would say) located at Greenwood Memory Lawn in the Serenity Chapel, 2300 W Van Buren, Phoenix, 85009.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 11 to Aug. 16, 2019