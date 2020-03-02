|
Charles Rodney Williams
Charles Rodney Williams "Rod" was the grandson of Charles Bradlaugh Charlesworth and Bessie Virginia Rix. Parents were Dorothy Louise Charlesworth and Harvey Wilbert Williams, Jr. "Bud". Rod was born July 25, 1942 in Dayton Ohio. He was a self-made man, strong, passionate and hardworking. Skilled in locksmithing through his diligence, persistence and desire to learn. He had 2 sons, Keith and Rodney before meeting his life partner Jasmine Williams and having 9 more children. He is survived by all 11 children, 13 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren. He passed away peacefully February 29, 2020-The solar year, the amount of time it takes the Earth to circle the sun.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 2 to Mar. 8, 2020