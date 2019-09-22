|
|
Charles "Chuck" Swartwout
Sedona - Charles "Chuck" Swartwout was 98 years old when he died Thursday, August 29, 2019, at home in Sedona, but his heart held the wonder and joy of a child.
Born in Cleveland Ohio, Chuck graduated from Case School of Engineering. He worked at the Radiation Lab at MIT, in charge of flight testing radar for the P-61 Night Fighter. Afterward, he stayed on and received his master's in electrical engineering.
In 1952, he married Gretchen Beattie of Chagrin Falls, Ohio. He adored her; she was the sweet love dreams are made of. The 54 years they were married (until her death in 2006) were the happiest of his life.
After a stint at The Swartwout Company and a move to Scottsdale to work at Motorola, he and his brother started a new business producing films.
Chuck had the privilege of directing Jimmy Stewart, Dick Van Dyke, and Kirk Douglas. Additionally, their ad for Discount Tire made the Guinness Book of World Records for the longest continuously running tv ad.
Retirement took them to Sedona where he served on the first elected city council, ending his term as vice mayor. He was also vice-chairman of the Sedona Forum and active at The Church of the Red Rocks.
Music inspired Chuck. In his later years, he enjoyed composing, playing his piano, and singing.
He is survived by his children: Dave Swartwout, Kay Poukey, Bill Swartwout, and Martha Stehlik; his grandchildren: Andy and Brian Swartwout, Grace and Claire Poukey, Matt and Alison Swartwout, and Alivia, Roxanne, Danny, Penny, and Isaac Stehlik; and his great-grandchildren: Jackson and Zeke Stehlik.
A memorial service will be Sunday, October 6, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at The Church of the Red Rocks, 54 Bowstring Drive, Sedona, Arizona.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 22, 2019