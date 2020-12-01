1/1
Charles Thomas Hutchison
Charles Thomas Hutchison

Phoenix, AZ - Charles T. Hutchison passed away on November 21, 2020 quietly at home surrounded by loved ones.

Charles was born in Herron, Illinois on April 5, 1930 to the late John and Alma Hutchison. Charles married the love of his life on December 25, 1951. They shared 68 beautiful years of marriage and life together. Charles retired from Westinghouse Electrical after many years of service.

Survivors include his loving wife Billie, three children, John (Candeyce Hutchison, Robert (Shirley) Hutchison, Becky (Dwight) Ashford, seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He served in the US Navy and the Korean War. He will be greatly missed by all those he touched throughout his lifetime.

Services will take place at Phoenix Memorial Park & Mortuary on December 4, 2020 with visitation for family and friends at 1:00 p.m. and an outdoor graveside service at 2:00 p.m.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Phoenix Memorial Park and Mortuary
200 West Beardsley Road
Phoenix, AZ 85027
6234347000
