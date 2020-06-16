Charles Vawter, Jr.



Charles Vawter, Jr. passed peacefully, at his home, on June 12, 2020 after enjoying a long and productive life. He was born on June 26, 1926 in Phoenix, Arizona.



He was a proud naval veteran of World War II and a lifetime member of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars. For decades, he had an active role with The American Legion serving as Commander, at both the Department and State levels, and National Executive Committeeman.



He earned a Bachelor's degree and Ph.D., in Accounting, from Arizona State University with a Master's degree from the University of Southern California. Always eager to learn, late in life, he added a law degree to his long list of academic accomplishments.



He earned his Certified Public Accountant designation in 1951 and kept his license current until his passing. For the first three decades, of his professional career, he worked in public accounting which overlapped with his teaching career.



For 55 years, since its inception in 1965, he was a full-time Accounting professor at Glendale Community College. This portion of his career was still in progress through the Spring semester of this year.



For 50 years, he was the Director of The American Legion Arizona Boys State an educational program, of governmental instruction, for high school students.



For approximately 50 years, he served as an usher at his church.



He was predeceased by his wife of 64 years, Doris. He is survived by his children Linda, Chuck, Susan and Mary (John) Curfman. All of his children earned college degrees thanks to the high value he placed on education. He will also be dearly missed by his grandchildren Nicole, John and Chase and his first great-grandchild whose birth is imminent.



Funeral arrangements are pending. For more information, please contact one of the family members.



In lieu of flowers or donations to a charity, find a relationship, a vocation, and an avocation that you enjoy and give your life to it. Your life will be as full and long lasting as his.









