1/
Charles Vernon Rennaker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Vernon Rennaker

Mesa - Charles Vernon Rennaker was born 12 March 1930 in El Dorado, Kansas and passed away 20 July 2020 in Mesa, Arizona.

He was preceded in death by his parents Sylvia Mae (Napier) and Vernon LeRoy Rennaker; a younger brother Donald Gene; a brother-in-law Thomas D. Creel; and a sister-in-law Norma Jean Branom.

He is survived by his wife Margaret Ruth (Kisner-Creel) whom he married 23 December 1950 in Wichita, KS; by a son Robert Randolph; by twin daughters Margaret Cathleen Price and Mary Christine McElfresh (Nicholas); 4 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; by sisters-in-law Doris Kay Rennaker, Barbara Shirley(William),Kathy Elliot (Wayne), Doris Jo Creel; and brother-in-law Cecil C, Kisner. There are many cousins, nieces and nephews whom he got to know thru his family history tracing trips with his wife.

No services.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 6 to Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved