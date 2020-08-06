Charles Vernon Rennaker



Mesa - Charles Vernon Rennaker was born 12 March 1930 in El Dorado, Kansas and passed away 20 July 2020 in Mesa, Arizona.



He was preceded in death by his parents Sylvia Mae (Napier) and Vernon LeRoy Rennaker; a younger brother Donald Gene; a brother-in-law Thomas D. Creel; and a sister-in-law Norma Jean Branom.



He is survived by his wife Margaret Ruth (Kisner-Creel) whom he married 23 December 1950 in Wichita, KS; by a son Robert Randolph; by twin daughters Margaret Cathleen Price and Mary Christine McElfresh (Nicholas); 4 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; by sisters-in-law Doris Kay Rennaker, Barbara Shirley(William),Kathy Elliot (Wayne), Doris Jo Creel; and brother-in-law Cecil C, Kisner. There are many cousins, nieces and nephews whom he got to know thru his family history tracing trips with his wife.



No services.









