Charles Wilbur Camp
Charles Wilbur Camp passed away peacefully on November 8, 2019, at the age of 85. Charles was born in Torpedo, Pennsylvania, to Charles and Lillian Camp, and grew up on a farm with his parents and five siblings, Frannie, Howard, Jim, Harold and Cheryl. He graduated from Youngsville High School in 1954. Charles was a kind-hearted man of faith who would do anything for anyone. He loved to travel and became a cross-country truck driver who loved to tell stories of the places to which he traveled. Charles eventually settled in Phoenix, Arizona, where he met his wife, Irene. Charles is survived by his wife Irene Camp, his children Tammy, Peggy and Franklin, step-children Ted and Mari, 10 grandchildren, Nicholas, Elaine, Brandy, Amy, David, Steven, Kevin, Daniel, Irene and Joanna, and 7 great grandchildren. He will be missed greatly by all who knew him and will never be forgotten.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 19 to Nov. 24, 2019