Charlie R Serino
Charlie R Serino passed away on August 10, 2020 on his 76th birthday. Charlie was born in Nogales, Arizona to Jose and Abelia Serino. He was a beloved father, grandfather and great grandfather. He left a permanent mark etched on our hearts and will be tremendously missed.
He dedicated his life to serving his country and community, first, in the Army National Guard of Arizona serving for 6 years. He went on to have a stellar career receiving numerous accolades with the Department of Public Safety spanning over 37 years of service. As a Sergeant for 30 years, he had various assignments in patrol and training. He spent his last 11 years with the agency as the head of Legislative Security for the Arizona House of Representatives.
Charlie is preceded in death by his father and mother, sister Mary Ann "Cookie", brother Joseph" Sonny", and his wife Jacqueline "Jacky". He is survived by his sister Patricia "Lupita" (Nacho), his children Charlie (Maru), Cindy (Bea); grandchildren Eric, Alynna, Carlos, Jacob, Amanda, Kyle and Kelley, great grandchildren Demetrius, Araceli, Jamie, Morgan and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Charlie will be forever remembered for his infectious smile, gentle eyes, caring heart, loving embrace, unconditional love; the many gatherings and BBQs at the Agua Fria Lounge, and his numerous fishing trips. Although our hearts are heavy, we will celebrate his life and find comfort that his is now watching over us.
A mass will be held on Friday, August 21st at 10 AM, Saint Jerome Catholic Church, 10815 N. 35th Ave., Phoenix, AZ. Due to current COVID guidelines attendance will be reduced to ensure the safety of those attending. Condolences may be shared at www.menkefuneralhome.com