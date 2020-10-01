1/1
Charlotte Edna Jarvi
Charlotte Edna Jarvi

Charlotte Edna Jarvi, aged 76, passed away peacefully September 24, 2020. She was born February 6, 1944 in Oakland, California to John and Charlotte Luckett. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 58 years, Richard Jarvi Sr. and her brother John Luckett.

Charlotte's passion in life was her family. She was a generous, loving, and devoted mother, wife, and grandmother. She treasured her family and embraced her role as Grandma to her 12 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. She overcame many obstacles in her life, but came out stronger every time.

Charlotte was born and raised in the Bay Area, where she and Richard raised their children. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends at Lake Berryessa, playing computer games, and was an avid quilter.

Charlotte is survived by her children Richard Jarvi Jr., Stephen Jarvi (Rita) and Kathleen Colombo; cousin Constance Ward; grandchildren Nikki, Danny, Jennifer, Michael, Jessica, Jason, Ashley, Arianna, Robert, Rochelle, Brandon, and Brianna; great grandchildren Taylor, Izzy, Lauren, Michelle, Noelle, Nova, Axl, and Lilianna.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2020.
