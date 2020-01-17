|
|
Charlotte Louise Henninger
Phoenix - Charlotte Louise Henninger passed away at the age of 95 on January 7, 2019. She was born in Marshfield, WI on January 6, 1925. A loving mom, grandmother, aunt, and friend, she was loved by everyone and will be greatly missed. Charlotte is survived by her daughter Gloria (Don), sons James and Charles (BJ), 8 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews throughout many states. She was preceded in death by her husband Oliver and her son Tom. Friends and relatives are invited to a viewing on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 1-2 PM followed by funeral service at 2 PM at West Resthaven Funeral Home, 6450 W Northern Ave in Glendale. Reception will follow at Max's Restaurant in the conference room, 6727 N 47th Ave, Glendale, AZ 85301.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020