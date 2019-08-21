|
|
Charlotte Mary Hastings
Phoenix - Charlotte Mary Hastings, age 91, of Phoenix, passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019 in Phoenix, AZ. She was born on December 21, 1927 to the late Armin Frederick and Thelma Charlotte (Stein) Brace in Huntingburg, IN. She graduated from Washington High School. On December 7, 1947 she married David Elmer Hastings in Washington, IN. She was an active church member throughout her life. Charlotte was an avid letter writer, who enjoyed reading, and spending time with friends and family. She is survived by her three loving children, James (Virginia) Hastings, Joan (Eugene) O'Bryan, and Laura (Douglas) Gault; five grandchildren, Amy Bender, Alan O'Bryan, John O'Bryan, Amanda Gault, and Maeghan Gault; one great grandchild, Ethan Bender; and many other loving family and friends. Charlotte was preceded in death by her beloved husband, David in 2010; and four siblings. Visitation will be from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Saturday, August 24, 2019 and from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm on Sunday, August 25, 2019 with the funeral to follow at 3:00 pm. All services will be at Shadow Mountain Mortuary, 2350 E. Greenway Road, Phoenix, Arizona 85022. Interment will take place in Indiana at a later time. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Charlotte's honor may be made to or church. Online condolences can be given at www.shadowmountainmortuary.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 21, 2019