Charlotte Meyer Carrico
Sun City - Charlotte was born on a farm on Bluff Road to J. Ralph & Susie Meyer in Forest
City, MO on Sept. 21st, 1920. Dr. Bullock was in attendance.
Charlotte attended Brush College Grade School and graduated from Forest City High School in 1938. She rode horseback to school her first year.
She graduated from Northwest MO State University in 1942. She met her future
husband Robert E. Turner there. This was during World War II. Bob received his commission in the Navy. They were married in the Forest City Methodist Church November 1, 1942. Ringbearer was Robert Hockman; Flower Girls, Jean Ealder, Luann Cremenn; Candle Lighter, C.C. France. Charlotte lived in many states. She taught school & was a tour escort.
Bob died in 1974. With Ed Peterson, whom she married in 1975, Charlotte moved to Sun City, AZ in 1982. She took up the game of golf and played in many tournaments and had 2 holes-in-one.
She met her husband, Earl Carrico, from Wyoming and they were married on
Valentines Day of 1996. He preceded her in death in 1999.
Bob and Charlotte adopted one daughter, Molly Sue Turner Ford, who lives in
Waddell, AZ.
Charlotte lived her last years at Royal Oaks Life Care Community, Sun City, AZ
Charlotte was a charter member of P.E.O. Chapter at Flagstaff, AZ
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 28, 2019