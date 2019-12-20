|
Charlotte Perkins
Mesa - Charlotte passed away December 18, 2019 at the age of 88. She was born in Davenport, Iowa, to William and Darlene Carter. Charlotte worked for Safeway Stores accounting department for many years. She was preceded in death by Robert, her husband of 67 years; and her son, Daniel Perkins. Charlot is survived by her son, Gregory (Phyllis) Perkins, her daughter, Rhonda (Jeremiah) Vail, five grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Services will be held Friday, December 27, 2019, at 10:30AM at Mountain View Funeral Home and Cemetery, 7900 E Main Street, Mesa, Arizona 85207.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 20 to Dec. 23, 2019