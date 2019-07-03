Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Covenant of Grace
906 W Peoria Ave
Phoenix, AZ
Cheryl Ann Jordan


1946 - 2019
Cheryl Ann Jordan Obituary
Cheryl Ann Jordan

Phoenix - Cheryl Ann Jordan, 72, blessed us with her presence October 14, 1946 and entered the Lord's presence June 24, 2019. Born in Phoenix, Arizona, she was the oldest daughter of Polly Martino and James Jordan. She was a member of Covenant of Grace church. Her passion for helping others will never be forgotten. She is survived by mother Polly Martino; sister Therese Matoush; niece Tuesday Mohon; and grandnephew Michael Mohon. Memorial service will be held at 11:00am Saturday July 6, 2019 at Covenant of Grace, 906 W Peoria Ave, Phoenix 85029.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 3, 2019
