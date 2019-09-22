|
Cheryl J. Wise
Cave Creek - Cheryl J. Wise, 68, passed away September 5, 2019. Cheryl was born in Spokane, Washington on June 29, 1951. She and her family moved to Albuquerque, NM in 1962. After attending St. John's College in Santa Fe, and graduating from the University of New Mexico in 1974, Cheryl moved to the Phoenix area and became the country's first female master saddlemaker, specializing in tooling. Cher loved her horses, her desert tortoises, and the desert flora and fauna surrounding her home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Dottie; and her brother, Bob. She is survived by several close friends.
There will be no formal services. Donations may be made to the Phoenix Herpetological Sanctuary.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 22, 2019