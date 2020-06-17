Cheryl Lee Coleman
Phoenix - Cheryl Lee Coleman, 82, passed away on June 13th, 2020 in Phoenix, AZ. She was the wife of Donald S. Coleman. They shared 42 wonderful years of marriage together.
Born in Eagle Grove, Iowa, she was the daughter of Richard and Dorothy Thieben. She graduated from North Phoenix High School in 1955. Cheryl worked as an Executive Assistant in the legal field and also the airline industry. She also volunteered for many years with her husband at the USO Arizona Center at Phoenix Sky Harbor.
In addition to being a very active member of the North High Reunion Committee, Cheryl enjoyed reading and traveling the world with her husband. She will be remembered for her warm, fun-loving personality, her generosity, and how well she loved and cared for her family.
She is survived by her husband, Donald S. Coleman, children Alan Pribble, Laura Gruici, Suzanne Kanyur (son-in-law, Rob), Patricia Crabtree, 12 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, and sister Judith Thieben. She was predeceased by her parents and daughter, Sandra Feingold.
A memorial service will be held at Hansen Chapel at 8314 N. 7th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85020 on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 10:00am. Visit hansen mortuary.com for online condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.