Services
Messinger Mortuaries
7601 E. Indian School Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
480-945-9521
Viewing
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
1949 - 2019
Cheryl Makins Obituary
Cheryl Makins

Gilbert - Cheryl C. Makins, 70, of Gilbert, AZ , passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019. She was born on March 3, 1949 in Detroit, Michigan. Cheryl is survived by her husband, David; Daughter Lesley (Michael); 2 grandchildren, Zack and Elora ; Brother Glenn (Kathy); Sister Karyn as well as several nieces and nephews and friends. A viewing will be held Sunday, October 6th from 3:00pm to 6:00pm and funeral service on Monday, October 7th @ 10:00am at Messinger Indian School Mortuary, 7601 E. Indian School Rd., Scottsdale. Burial will follow at Paradise Memorial Gardens, 9300 E. Shea Blvd., Scottsdale. Donations can be made to Alzheimer Research Center.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019
