Cheryl McDonald
Dewey-Humboldt - On February 12th, 2020 former Phoenix and current Dewey-Humboldt resident Cheryl McDonald, surrounded by her family, died at home following a brief battle with cancer. Cheryl was born August 16th, 1950 to W. L. 'Jack' and Donna Moreland in Phoenix Arizona. Cheryl graduated from East High School Class of 1968. On December 31st, 1971 Cheryl married her husband Terry A. McDonald and for the next 48 years supported him in his endeavors in Arizona law enforcement until his retirement in January 2018. Cheryl obtained her Cosmetology license in 1976 and was a sought after stylist in both Phoenix and later in Dewey. After sustaining a physical disability, Cheryl retired from cosmetology and pursued a formal college education obtaining her BA degree in Psychology from Ottawa University graduating Magna Cum Laude in 2004.
Never one to withhold her opinion or help, Cheryl gave back to the community serving on the Humboldt Unified School Board for eight years, being elected Board President her last two years. As she pursued her degree in psychology, Cheryl took classes in civil and family law and assisted family members pursue legal remedies in matters they would not have been able to obtain without her help. Cheryl also served as a 'case carrying' Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) for the Yavapai County Superior Court and remained in touch with many of the acquaintances she made during the years she served.
In 2016, Cheryl became a small business owner of "TJ's General Store." Having natural artistic skills, Cheryl purchased a computer laser and until her death, she utilized the technology of the laser and her artistic skills creating beautiful signs and cutting boards that have made their way all over the United States. Through TJ's General Store, Cheryl engaged family members in various roles to help her with this small, but successful business venture. Cheryl marketed her products both on line and through her daughter (Denise) and son-in-law's store "Vintage 107" in downtown Prescott. Cheryl reflected many times that working with her Daughter Denise and Sister Jackie at Vintage 107 was a very fulfilling and lasting pleasure.
Cheryl is survived by her husband of 48 years Terry, her daughter Denise Bronson (Dale) and son Terry McDonald Jr., better known as TJ. Two grandchildren, Cheryl and Nicholas Bronson and one great grandchild, Autumn. Cheryl was the oldest of four siblings, and is survived by Brother Gerald Moreland (Tina) and Sister Carol Meyer (Ronald). Cheryl is also survived by her 'best friend in life', Sister Jackie Moreland.
Never one to want the spot light, Cheryl requested that no services be held following her death. Therefore, in her honor, it would make her happy if all of us would take the time to play with, or make a child's life better in a lasting and caring way.
Chery was an amazing person and left this world too soon. Her leaving has left a huge void in the lives of her family and friends! She will be missed!
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 3 to Mar. 8, 2020